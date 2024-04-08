93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire reigns supreme at the box office with $31 million

April 8, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Share
Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the fifth film in the Monsterverse franchise, raked in an estimated $31 million at the domestic box office, bringing its tally up to $135 million. Worldwide, the film — starring Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Brian Tyree Henry — has glommed a total of $361 million worldwide.

Dev Patel‘s directorial debut, Monkey Man, finished a distant second, earning an estimated $10.1 million in its opening weekend. The thriller grabbed an estimated $2.6 million overseas, for a worldwide tally of $12.7 million.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire took third place, grossing an estimated $9 million in its third week of release. Frozen Empire, the sequel to 2021’s Afterlife, has collected $138 million globally.

Debuting in fourth place was The First Omen, the prequel to the 1976 horror film The Omen, delivering an estimated $8 million at the North American box office. The film added an estimated $9.1 million internationally, bringing its worldwide haul to $17.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was Kung Fu Panda 4, earning an estimated $7.8 million, for a domestic total of $166 million in its sixth week of release. The fourth film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise has grossed a total of $410 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Let Your Boys Be CountryJason Aldean
10:17am
Dont BlinkKenny Chesney
10:13am
Halfway To HellJelly Roll
10:10am
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch Ftg Mckenzie Porter
10:08am
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmenChase Rice With Florida Georgia Line
10:05am
View Full Playlist