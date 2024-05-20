Going On A Road Trip? Check Out These “Must-See” Roadside Attractions!
May 20, 2024 5:52AM EDT
It’s that time of year- road trip time! Summer is coming and so many of us love a good road trip whether its with family, friends or just on your own. And you know what the best part of the road trip is? Besides the karaoke parties happening in the car of course…. stopping at roadside attractions!
Whether its just for a pee break or to see a giant ball of twine, there is nothing better than breaking up your trip with some roadside attractions. I mean the photos are definitely Instagram worthy if nothing else. So where should you be stopping this road trip season? I got you!
Here are the top 10 roadside attractions to stop at this year.
- Lucy the Elephant – Margate City, New Jersey
- Shealy’s Official Skunk Ape Headquarters – Ochopee, Florida
- World’s Largest Ball of Twine – Cawker City, Kansas
- Carhenge – Alliance, Nebraska
- Dalmatian Fire Hydrant – Beaumont, Texas
- Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum – Logan, Ohio
- Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox – Bemidji, Minnesota
- Wheat Jesus – Colby, Kansas
- Wall Drug Store Inc – Wall, South Dakota
- Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum – Gibsland, Louisiana