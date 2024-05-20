Going On A Road Trip? Check Out These “Must-See” Roadside Attractions!

It’s that time of year- road trip time! Summer is coming and so many of us love a good road trip whether its with family, friends or just on your own. And you know what the best part of the road trip is? Besides the karaoke parties happening in the car of course…. stopping at roadside attractions!

Whether its just for a pee break or to see a giant ball of twine, there is nothing better than breaking up your trip with some roadside attractions. I mean the photos are definitely Instagram worthy if nothing else. So where should you be stopping this road trip season? I got you!

Here are the top 10 roadside attractions to stop at this year.