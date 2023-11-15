Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski accident trial becomes UK musical

While 2022 had the Depp vs. Heard trial, 2023’s celebrity collision with the justice system happened in a Utah courtroom, where Gwyneth Paltrow was on the stand over a 2016 ski accident. Now, that drama is playing out in musical form, thanks to a forthcoming staged production in the U.K. called Gwyneth Goes Skiing.

Running December 13 through 23 at London’s Pleasance Theatre, Gwyneth Goes Skiing is “a musical reimagining” of what took place on the slopes of Utah’s Deer Valley Ski Resort that fateful day when Paltrow accidentally met retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. The staged version has Linus Karp playing Paltrow and Joseph Martin as Sanderson.

What could have been a meet-cute in a romantic comedy Paltrow made earlier in her career instead saw Sanderson suing her for millions, claiming she “skied out of control” into him, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.”

Paltrow countersued for $1 plus legal fees, claiming it was Sanderson who “plowed into her back,” delivering a “full ‘body blow’” and leaving her “shaken and upset.”

The jury eventually sided with the Oscar-winning actor and Goop CEO, concluding that Paltrow was not at fault in the collision.

