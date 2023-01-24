93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Hailey Whitters will show the world “Everything She Ain’t” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

January 24, 2023 1:05PM EST
Pigasus Records/Songs & Daughters/Big Loud Records

Newcomer Hailey Whitters will make her late-night TV debut Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

She’ll perform her top-40 hit, “Everything She Ain’t,” from her third album, Raised

Hailey kicks off her tour of the same name next month before opening for Eric Church and Shania Twain later this year.

You can tune in to see her Jimmy Kimmel performance Wednesday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. 

