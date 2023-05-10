Hailey Whitters, Zach Bryan named ACM New Artists of the Year

Hailey Whitters and Zach Bryan have notched their first-ever ACM wins.

Hailey was named the ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year, while Zach picked up the award for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. This news arrived ahead of the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday, May 11.

Hailey released her critically acclaimed third studio album, Raised, in 2022. The autobiographical project features Hailey’s jubilant debut single, “Everything She Ain’t,” which is approaching the top 20 on the country charts. As a songwriter, Hailey has penned songs for Alan Jackson, Brandy Clark, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and more.

Meanwhile, Zach dropped his major label debut record, American Heartbreak, with Belting Bronco Records/Warner Records in 2022, as well. The expansive 34-track collection includes his single “Something in the Orange,” which is number 26 on the country charts. The song, which Zach penned by himself, was also a six-week chart-topper on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will stream live on Prime Video May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.