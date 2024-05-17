93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Half Marathon Signs for Runners

May 17, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Signs for runners

My husband, Nathan has run in many half marathons and a marathon.  He’s done the Marine Corps Historic Half here in Fredericksburg several times.

Besides clapping and cheering, one of the best things runners love to see on the course are handmade signs of encouragement.  I love making signs.

Some signs that I have seen in the crowds include:

  • Smile, remember you paid for this
  • Should I call you an Uber?
  • Free High Fives
  • Beer and Bragging rights, just ahead
  • I trained all week to hold this sign!
  • The end is very far
  • You got this!
  • Who needs toenails anyway?
  • Seems like a lot of effort for a free banana
  • Run Faster!
  • Keep Chafing your dreams!
  • Power Up!
  • Go random stranger
  • Smile, if you peed a little.
  • On a scale of 1-10, you’re a 13.1
Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon

Saturday, May 18th- 

Opening Ceremony- 8:30am-9am at Fredericksburg Convention Center.

Healthy Lifestyle Expo- 9AM-6PM at Fredericksburg Convention Center.

Sample nutritious food, try out the latest exercise equipment, test drive technology, shop licensed MCHH gear, snap motivating selfies and more. Admission is free and open to the public!

Healthy Lifestyle Expo Map

 

Sunday, May 19th-

Race- 6am start

All runners will receive an event shirt, finisher medal and hospitality food and drink items.

Map of the Course

Finish Festival- 6:30am- 12pm

Finish Festival Map

