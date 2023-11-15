Hallmark Christmas Movie Fans… Here Are The Hallmark Christmas Locations You Can Visit

If you are a die-hard Hallmark Christmas movie fan like my mother- you have the Christmas movie watching blanket, socks and every Hallmark Christmas movie on DVD that you start watching in July- you are going to LOVE this.

Ladies admit it, we have all at one point wanted to be a part of a romantic Hallmark Christmas movie and wished we lived in one of the magical Christmas towns. While I can’t promise you will fall in love with a secret prince in a coffee shop in one of these locations, I can tell you, you will have a fabulous time going on this Hallmark Christmas Movie road trip!

Maybe take the girls, take the kids, grab the cocoa and head on out to visit some of these towns which were the actual filming locations for Hallmark Christmas movies. And if you do find your secret prince- well that’s just a bonus!

Here they are, along with the movie that was filmed there: Happy Hallmark-ing!

1. Dahlonega, Georgia: “Christmas in Homestead” (2016)

2. Farmington, Utah: “Christmas Land” (2015)

3. Wilmington, North Carolina: “Christmas in Conway” (2013)

4. Nevada City, California: “The Christmas Card” (2006)

5. Cincinnati, Ohio: “A Christmas Melody” (2015)

6. New York City: “Christmas at the Plaza” (2019)

7. Vail, Colorado: “Winter in Vail” (2020)

8. British Columbia, Canada: “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado” (2020)

9. Memphis, Tennessee: “Christmas at Graceland” (2018)

10. Chester, Vermont: “Moonlight & Mistletoe” (2008)

11. Charlotte, North Carolina: “A Nashville Christmas Carol” (2020)

12. Woodstock, Connecticut: “One Royal Holiday” (2020)

13. Toronto, Canada: “Fir Crazy” (2013)