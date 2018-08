Happy 1st National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day from Metro Diner. Come celebrate at Metro Diner with their signature Fried Chicken and Waffle dish topped with Strawberry Butter and served with Signature Sweet and Spicy Sauce. YUM!!!

Doesn’t this look amazing?

Thank you Metro Diner for dropping off some Fried Chicken and Waffles for me to try. It was delicious and hit the spot!

Be listening during you “All Request Lunch Hour” all week around 12:20pm to win a $50 Gift Card to Metro Diner.

Metro Diner Menu