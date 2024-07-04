Happy 4th of July…
July 4, 2024 7:00AM EDT
Happy 4th of July from all of us here at 93.3, WFLS.
Find it all here. There’s so many things going on like the Fallen Heroes 5 Miler Race, Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence, 4th of July at Ferry Farm, Fredericksburg Nationals Baseball game, King George Independence Celebration, Stafford’s Pratt Park with live music and food trucks, and lots more.
Fireworks will be at:
Fredericksburg Nationals Park- 9pm
Stafford’s Pratt Park- 9:30pm
NOTE: You will be able to view the fireworks from Pratt Park, Old Mill Park, Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium and the Fredericksburg Expo Center Parking lot.
- Bring lawn chairs
- No tents allowed
- No alcoholic beverages
- No sparklers
- No grills
- Dogs must be on a leash
