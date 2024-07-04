Independence Day is celebrated on the 4th of July of each year in the USA and it is the celebration of the day the United States Of America declared its independence from the control of Great Britain. Independence Day is commonly celebrated with the lighting of fireworks or electronic light shows, music, and outdoor activities the display of the “American” flag, and the display of the USA flag colors red, white, and blue.

Happy 4th of July from all of us here at 93.3, WFLS.

Find it all here. There’s so many things going on like the Fallen Heroes 5 Miler Race, Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence, 4th of July at Ferry Farm, Fredericksburg Nationals Baseball game, King George Independence Celebration, Stafford’s Pratt Park with live music and food trucks, and lots more.

Fireworks will be at:

Fredericksburg Nationals Park- 9pm

Stafford’s Pratt Park- 9:30pm

NOTE: You will be able to view the fireworks from Pratt Park, Old Mill Park, Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium and the Fredericksburg Expo Center Parking lot.