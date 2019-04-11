Today is the day that Buttercup hatched three years ago. Happy Birthday Buttercup!

When I told her it was her birthday she was so excited! 🙂 She looks like she’s jumping for joy. haha

I made her a little cake. Very simple to make. It’s layer feed that I added water to. I formed the little cake and I topped it with some of her favorite treats. (Mealworms, sunflower seeds and peanuts).

She was very impressed with her cake. 🙂

She even shared with her sisters. So sweet.

They think I’m crazy don’t they? hahahahaha (If you look closely between Buttercup and Grace you can see Molly’s beak).

I also made some cupcakes for my human consumption. They turned out pretty cute.

Grace will turn 3 on Saturday and Molly will turn 3 on Monday. Pippi will be 2 in July. Yes, they will all get a cake too. 🙂