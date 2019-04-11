Happy Birthday Buttercup!

Today is the day that Buttercup hatched three years ago.  Happy Birthday Buttercup!

When I told her it was her birthday she was so excited!  🙂  She looks like she’s jumping for joy.  haha

I made her a little cake.  Very simple to make.  It’s layer feed that I added water to.  I formed the little cake and I topped it with some of her favorite treats.  (Mealworms, sunflower seeds and peanuts).

She was very impressed with her cake.  🙂

She even shared with her sisters.  So sweet.

They think I’m crazy don’t they?  hahahahaha  (If you look closely between Buttercup and Grace you can see Molly’s beak).

I also made some cupcakes for my human consumption.  They turned out pretty cute.

Grace will turn 3 on Saturday and Molly will turn 3 on Monday.  Pippi will be 2 in July.  Yes, they will all get a cake too.  🙂

