Happy Birthday Pippi!
By Bonnie Miller
Jul 30, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

This little cutie is 1!  Happy Birthday Pippi.

Pippi grew into a beautiful hen.  (She’s an Easter Egger)

Yesterday, I threw a small party for Pippi.  Every chicken deserves a first birthday party.

Here’s the cake.  It’s layer feed mixed with water to make a mash.  I form the cake on the plate.  I then added some of Pippi’s favorite treats.  Meal worms, sunflower seeds, peanuts and cooked spaghetti noodles.

I decorated for the party.  I got most of the decorations from the dollar tree at Easter time.

My BFF made some cupcakes from scratch.

How adorable???

As favors everyone took home a small carton of eggs and a chick egg that had a chocolate egg inside.

Here’s the young guests.  They love the chickens!

Here’s another guest.  This is my nephew.  🙂

Ellie being silly.

Pippi even got presents that she will share with the other chickens.

It was a great day.  Everyone had fun!

