This little cutie is 1! Happy Birthday Pippi.

Pippi grew into a beautiful hen. (She’s an Easter Egger)

Yesterday, I threw a small party for Pippi. Every chicken deserves a first birthday party.

Here’s the cake. It’s layer feed mixed with water to make a mash. I form the cake on the plate. I then added some of Pippi’s favorite treats. Meal worms, sunflower seeds, peanuts and cooked spaghetti noodles.

I decorated for the party. I got most of the decorations from the dollar tree at Easter time.

My BFF made some cupcakes from scratch.

How adorable???

As favors everyone took home a small carton of eggs and a chick egg that had a chocolate egg inside.

Here’s the young guests. They love the chickens!

Here’s another guest. This is my nephew. 🙂

Ellie being silly.

Pippi even got presents that she will share with the other chickens.

It was a great day. Everyone had fun!