Today is Scotty McCreery’s birthday. Happy Birthday Scotty! He’s 25 today! (ahhh to be 25 again…haha)

He was at the State Fair of Virginia this past Sunday night. The crowd was great and it was such an awesome show.

I had the pleasure of taking listeners backstage to meet Scotty. I also baked him some Chocolate Chip Cookies for his birthday. I hope he and his crew enjoyed them.

Also…when you win from WFLS you never know when you’ll get M&G…I was able to take WFLS listeners backstage to meet Scotty. Everyone had a great time!

PS. Be watching for something fun soon from WFLS and Scotty! 🙂