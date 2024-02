Last week, I mentioned that I received the 3rd Dolly Parton Baking Kit in the mail.

The box has baking mixes for chocolate cake, blueberry muffins and the cinnamon swirl crumb cake. Plus a tub of chocolate buttercream, some recipe cards, a Dolly magnet and an oven mitt.

I decided to make the blueberry muffins. They were very easy to make and turned out pretty good.

What should I bake next?

You can purchase a baking kit here.