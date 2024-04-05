You either love them or hate them. Happy National PEEPS Day!

PEEPS® Fun Facts from Just Born

The PEEPS ® Brand celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2018. They are celebrating 71 years this year for 2024.

In 1953, it took 27 hours to create one PEEPS ® Marshmallow Chick. Today, thanks to advances in technology, it takes six minutes.

Just Born produces enough PEEPS ® Brand Marshmallow Candies in one year to circle the earth twice.

In the late 1950s PEEPS ® wings were "clipped" to give them a sleek, modern look.

PEEPS ® Brand Candies have been the #1 non-chocolate brand at Easter for more than 20 years*.

Yellow is America's best selling color of PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies.

Yellow and white PEEPS ® Chicks and Bunnies came first, followed by pink, lavender, blue, green and orange.

If you had 8,000 PEEPS ® Bunnies, and you stood them in a straight vertical line, you could reach the top of the Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower) in Chicago.

Each PEEPS ® Chick has 28 calories and Bunnies have 27.5 calories. Both have 0 grams of fat.

Chocolate Dipped and Chocolate Covered PEEPS ® Chicks were introduced for Easter 2010.

PEEPS ® branded products have made celebrity appearances on many programs including: Good Morning America, The Today Show, CBS Sunday Morning, The Early Show, Martha Stewart, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, South Park, Jeopardy and The Daily Show.

Some celebrity PEEPS® fans include Justin Bieber, Miranda Cosgrove, Joe Jonas, and Dylan Lauren.

You can find some more Peeps Fun Facts here.