Happy National Peeps Day!

April 5, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Peeps!
You either love them or hate them.  Happy National PEEPS Day!

PEEPS® Fun Facts from Just Born

  • The PEEPS® Brand celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2018.  They are celebrating 71 years this year for 2024.
  • In 1953, it took 27 hours to create one PEEPS® Marshmallow Chick.  Today, thanks to advances in technology, it takes six minutes.
  • Just Born produces enough PEEPS® Brand Marshmallow Candies in one year to circle the earth twice.
  • In the late 1950s PEEPS® wings were “clipped” to give them a sleek, modern look.
  • PEEPS® Brand Candies have been the #1 non-chocolate brand at Easter for more than 20 years*.
  • Yellow is America’s best selling color of PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies.
  • Yellow and white PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies came first, followed by pink, lavender, blue, green and orange.
  • If you had 8,000 PEEPS® Bunnies, and you stood them in a straight vertical line, you could reach the top of the Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower) in Chicago.
  • Each PEEPS® Chick has 28 calories and Bunnies have 27.5 calories.  Both have 0 grams of fat.
  • Chocolate Dipped and Chocolate Covered PEEPS® Chicks were introduced for Easter 2010.
  • PEEPS® branded products have made celebrity appearances on many programs including: Good Morning America, The Today Show, CBS Sunday Morning, The Early Show, Martha Stewart, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, South Park, Jeopardy and The Daily Show.
  • Some celebrity PEEPS® fans include Justin Bieber, Miranda Cosgrove, Joe Jonas, and Dylan Lauren.

You can find some more Peeps Fun Facts here.

