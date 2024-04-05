Happy National Peeps Day!
April 5, 2024 9:50AM EDT
You either love them or hate them. Happy National PEEPS Day!
PEEPS® Fun Facts from Just Born
- The PEEPS® Brand celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2018. They are celebrating 71 years this year for 2024.
- In 1953, it took 27 hours to create one PEEPS® Marshmallow Chick. Today, thanks to advances in technology, it takes six minutes.
- Just Born produces enough PEEPS® Brand Marshmallow Candies in one year to circle the earth twice.
- In the late 1950s PEEPS® wings were “clipped” to give them a sleek, modern look.
- PEEPS® Brand Candies have been the #1 non-chocolate brand at Easter for more than 20 years*.
- Yellow is America’s best selling color of PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies.
- Yellow and white PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies came first, followed by pink, lavender, blue, green and orange.
- If you had 8,000 PEEPS® Bunnies, and you stood them in a straight vertical line, you could reach the top of the Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower) in Chicago.
- Each PEEPS® Chick has 28 calories and Bunnies have 27.5 calories. Both have 0 grams of fat.
- Chocolate Dipped and Chocolate Covered PEEPS® Chicks were introduced for Easter 2010.
- PEEPS® branded products have made celebrity appearances on many programs including: Good Morning America, The Today Show, CBS Sunday Morning, The Early Show, Martha Stewart, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, South Park, Jeopardy and The Daily Show.
- Some celebrity PEEPS® fans include Justin Bieber, Miranda Cosgrove, Joe Jonas, and Dylan Lauren.
You can find some more Peeps Fun Facts here.
