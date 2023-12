Happy Twixmas!

What is Twixmas? I’m not talking about the candy Twix. According to HouseBeautiful.com it’s a term used to describe the days between Christmas and New Year when you can take some much-needed downtime. For many of us, it’s time to fully relax and spend our days doing nothing.

What to do during Twixmas?

Read a book, watch movies, spend all day in your jammies, do some cooking or baking, and even do some decluttering.