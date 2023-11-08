93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

HARDY + Lainey notch early 2023 CMA Awards wins for Music Video, Musical Event of the Year

November 8, 2023 9:40AM EST
ABC

HARDY and Lainey Wilson have snagged early wins ahead of the official 2023 CMA Awards broadcast.

Their hit duet, “Wait in the Truck,” has been named CMA Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. The announcement was shared on ABC’s Good Morning America by the show’s Lara Spencer live from Nashville.

“Wait in the Truck” is also up for Song of the Year and Single of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards.

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

