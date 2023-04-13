HARDY & Lainey Wilson grab a “truck” full of ACM nominations
HARDY leads the nominations for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards with seven, with his “wait in the truck” partner Lainey Wilson following close behind with six. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell all check in with a very respectable five nods each as well.
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks team up to host the live Amazon Prime Video show Thursday, May 11, live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Here’s the complete rundown of this year’s contenders:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Growin’ Up — Luke Combs
Mr. Saturday Night — Jon Pardi
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Heart Like a Truck” — Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell
“Thank God” — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Sand in My Boots” — Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
“wait in the truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
“HEARTFIRST” — Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell
“Thank God” — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
“wait in the truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
“What He Didn’t Do” — Carly Pearce
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“At the End of a Bar” — Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” [Remix] — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God” — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“Thinking ‘Bout You” — Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter
“wait in the truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.