HARDY rocks out like a “Rockstar” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

May 22, 2024 1:00PM EDT
HARDY brought his country-rock music to Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Taking the outdoor stage on Hollywood Boulevard, HARDY performed “Rockstar” on a televised segment and “Psycho,” “.30-06,” “Jack,” “Boots” and his latest #1 hit, “Truck Bed,” on an off-air, online-only segment.

“Rockstar” and “Psycho” preview HARDY’s forthcoming debut rock album, Quit!! Arriving July 12, the project follows his 2023 half-country and half-rock record, the mockingbird & THE CROW.

HARDY’s headlining Quit!! tour kicks off May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas. You can grab tickets now at hardyofficial.com/quittour.

Quit!! is available for preorder and presave now.

