HARDY shows off new Joe Diffie-inspired look

November 14, 2023 3:00PM EST
Disney/Frank Micelotta

HARDY‘s sporting a fresh look, and it’s looking a lot like Joe Diffie‘s.

The “wait in the truck” hitmaker recently shared a video of him getting clean-shaven for a new facial appearance.

“Channeling my inner @officialjoediffie,” HARDY captioned the Instagram video. In the clip, his wife, Caleigh Ryan, also offers commentary. 

“Look at me so that I can get one last look of your cute face,” Caleigh tells HARDY before he picks up his electric shaver and razor to shave. 

“Mustache Michael!” Caleigh says at the end of the video as HARDY, whose first name is Michael, proudly shows off his clean-shaven chin and mustache.

“How good does that feeeel tho. Damn,” ERNEST commented. Travis Denning added, “This is the look. Don’t ever change it.”

HARDY recently announced the upcoming release of HIXTAPE Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE. The Diffie tribute project arrives March 29 and can be previewed with the previously released “Pickup Man” featuring Diffie and Post Malone, and “John Deere Green” featuring Diffie, HARDY and Morgan Wallen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

