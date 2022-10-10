Hardy will welcome the new year with release of sophomore album, ‘the Mockingbird & THE CROW’

Big Loud Records

Hardy is blending all of his musical influences on his new album, the mockingbird & THE CROW.

The two-part sophomore album, set for release on January 20, features 17 tracks that marry Hardy’s passion for country and rock music, including three new songs that dropped simultaneously with the new album announcement.

“Here lies country music,” serves as a nod to country tropes like broken hearts, trucks and red dirt roads, with references to Johnny Cash and Jack Daniels, while “truck bed” follows a man who, after a night of getting drunk in his own yard, has to resort to sleeping in his truck after his girlfriend locks him out. “The mockingbird & THE CROW” tells the singer’s personal story of journeying from songwriter to artist.

“the mockingbird & THE CROW is, in my opinion, the best thing I’ve made so far. I had a lot of time to get in the weeds making this record with some of my favorite people in Nashville, and it truly captures every part of who I am as an artist,” Hardy says in a statement. “I’m honored that I get to share it with you next year; can’t wait to hear what you think about it.”

The project will also feature his top 40 single with Lainey Wilson, “wait in the truck,” and the recently released “JACK.”

The Mockingbird & THE CROW follows Hardy’s 2020 debut album, A ROCK, and collaborative EPs Hixtape, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, released in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.