93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

HARDY’s home state 2023 closer is going digital

November 17, 2023 2:27PM EST
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

You can watch HARDY‘s final show of the year from the comfort of your home, thanks to the online streaming platform Veeps.

HARDY’s set to wrap up 2023 with a sold-out home state concert Saturday, December 9, at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. As an added bonus, CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson‘s set to open. 

You can stream the whole show — including Lainey’s kickoff — starting at approximately 8:10 p.m. CT. The concert’s free for subscribers or $20 for the single event for nonsubscribers. You can find all the details at Veeps.com.

HARDY and Lainey are sure to sing “wait in the truck,” their chart-topping collaboration that picked up two CMA awards earlier this month. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just Got Started Lovin YouJames Otto
7:06pm
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch Ftg Mckenzie Porter
7:03pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
7:00pm
Im AlrightJo Dee Messina 1998
6:57pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
6:47pm
View Full Playlist