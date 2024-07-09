93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

HARDY’s ‘Quit!!’ release week includes in-store signing, album listening party + more

July 9, 2024 3:00PM EDT
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

HARDY‘s lined up several exciting events for you this Quit!! album release week.

On Thursday at midnight ET, Quit!! will arrive alongside new merch and a music video for the Knox-assisted “Happy Hour.” 

Friday’s stacked with three events: a tattoo shop pop-up and Walmart in-store album signing in Cincinnati, and a virtual listening party. HARDY will join fans for both the Walmart signing and virtual listening party.

The “TRUCK BED” singer will wrap things up Saturday with a livestream of his Fort Loramie, Ohio, concert via Veeps.

For more details, head over to HARDY’s Instagram.

Quit!! is available for preorder and presave now.

