HARDY’s ‘Quit!!’ release week includes in-store signing, album listening party + more

HARDY‘s lined up several exciting events for you this Quit!! album release week.

On Thursday at midnight ET, Quit!! will arrive alongside new merch and a music video for the Knox-assisted “Happy Hour.”

Friday’s stacked with three events: a tattoo shop pop-up and Walmart in-store album signing in Cincinnati, and a virtual listening party. HARDY will join fans for both the Walmart signing and virtual listening party.

The “TRUCK BED” singer will wrap things up Saturday with a livestream of his Fort Loramie, Ohio, concert via Veeps.

For more details, head over to HARDY’s Instagram.

Quit!! is available for preorder and presave now.

