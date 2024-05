ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 11: Visitors walk through rows of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day November 11, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Veterans Day honors all members of the U.S. military who served in the United States Armed Forces. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This Memorial Day, we remember all the Women and Men who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for us to have FREEDOM.

We don’t know them all but we owe them all.

The Arlington National Cemetery is 639 acres of why we are all still FREE.

Please stay safe from all your friends at 93.3, WFLS.