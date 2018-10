If you’ve ever wanted to be on the game show “Wheel of Fortune,” here’s your chance. The show’s Wheelmobile, a 36-foot Winnebago that tours the country looking for contestants, will be pulling into Richmond this weekend. The Wheelmobile will set up in Stony Point Fashion Park’s Triangle Park at 9200 Stony Point Parkway on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.