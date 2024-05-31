Have You “Ghost Pooped” Today?

Well here is the newest TikTok obsession… “Ghost Poop.” And no, it has nothing to do with the poop emoji on your phone.

The term “GHOST POOP” is trending and it can basically mean three things. Either it’s when you use the bathroom, then look in the bowl and there’s nothing there because it sunk to the bottom and vanished and/or, it’s when you know you produced a solid product, but magically, there’s nothing on the toilet paper when you wipe. The third option? When you think you went, but it was just gas.

So basically it’s nothing too concerning and in fact it’s been n Urban Dictionary for a decade, so it’s not a brand-new term, but most people had never heard of it. Now you have, you are welcome.