Have you seen the Cicadas?

I love Cicadas! I think they are so neat. No, it’s not the 17 year Cicadas that have emerged from the ground within the last few weeks but it’s just one of the many types of Cicada species. It seems to be the Neotibicen latifasciatus Cicada.

My chickens are having fun catching and eating them. Molly found one on Sunday morning and it was screaming and she didn’t know what to think of it. I didn’t have my phone with me to take a picture. The cicada got away and flew into a tree. The look on Molly’s face was priceless. She let her treat get away. haha

This morning, every chicken had found their own cicada and they were still trying to steal them away from each other. Poor cicadas have no chance in my backyard.

I found one this morning at 7 Eleven. It was in front of the door. I picked it up and put it in the woods. I didn’t want anyone to step on it. 🙂

Have you found cicadas? What do you think of them?