Help Make A Difference November 16th With Our You Can Care Food Drive!

Alpha Media Fredericksburg’s You Can Care Food Drive will be taking place at participating area Fredericksburg Walmart locations Saturday November 16th from 9am to 2pm as part of Alpha Media’s national Alpha Cares initiative! Food and personal care item donations collected during the drive will be delivered directly to local food pantries to help support the basic needs of local families. You Can Care Food Drive is organized by Alpha Media Fredericksburg stations 93.3 WFLS, Live 99.3, 96.9 The Rock and WNTX in cooperation with Rocking Nissan of Stafford!

Here’s where we’ll be so you can drop off donations and help fill up each locations Rocking Nissan of Stafford Titan Truck:

93.3 WFLS: Walmart (Stafford 610) 217 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford Courthouse, VA 22554

Live 99.3: Walmart (Central Park) 1800 Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

96.9 The Rock: Walmart (Southpoint) 10001 Southpoint Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Food pantry supplies typically decrease during the summer months and fall months, since children who receive school breakfasts and lunches through the National School Lunch Program depend on their families for all three meals. Our You Can Care Food Drive aims to help the food pantries keep their shelves stocked during the holiday season.

Here is a list of the most needed items:

Fruits: Canned fruit (in its own juice, no sugar added varieties), dried fruit, 100% fruit juice

Vegetables: Canned vegetables (reduced salt/no salt varieties), 100% vegetable juice, spaghetti sauce

Grains: Rice, pasta, crackers (whole-grain varieties), ready-to-eat cereal (low sugar/high-fiber), oatmeal

Protein Foods: Canned meat/poultry, canned tuna/salmon (packed in water), canned/dry beans & peas (low/no salt varieties), peanut butter

Dairy/Dairy Alternatives: Nonfat dry milk, evaporated milk, soymilk

Meals: Beef stew, canned soup (reduced sodium varieties), chili, other canned meals

Other: Nutritional drinks (ex: Ensure, Boost)

Baby Food: Must be in complete, undamaged original packaging. No individual serving glass or plastic containers unless in an unopened case.

Non-food Items: Diapers, toiletries (soap, shampoo, shaving cream, etc.). Must be unopened and stored separate from food donations.

Please remember the special needs of infants and toddlers; they need FIVE to THRIVE:

Infants

Powdered infant milk or soy based formulas (WIC-approved preferred)

Baby cereal

Baby fruits (single ingredient preferred)

Baby vegetables (single ingredient preferred)

Baby Meats (no meat sticks)

Toddlers

Shelf-stable white whole milk for 1 year olds; Shelf-stable 1% (low fat) or skim milk for 2 years olds and up; Shelf-stable soy milk.

Canned fruits, preferably packed in juice with no added sugar

Canned vegetables, preferably low sodium or no salt added

Canned beans such as black, red, pink, pinto beans, black-eyed peas, pigeon peas, garbanzos

Shelf stable foods designed for toddlers such as Stage 3, Graduates, etc.