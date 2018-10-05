Help Stuff-the Truck at Courtland’s Football Game tonight!

WHO

J. Barber Moving & Storage

Courtland High school

Move For Hunger

DETAILS

J. Barber Moving & Storage, a professional moving company based in Fredericksburg, is partnering with Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization, to hold a Stuff-the-Truck Food Drive at Courtland High School’s football game on Friday, October 5 at 6:00 PM. J. Barber Moving & Storage will have one of its trucks on-site and is challenging the community to donate enough food to fill in the entire trailer. People attending the game are asked to donate non-perishable food items, such as peanut butter, tuna fish, canned fruits/vegetables, pasta, rice, beans, and cereal, to help provide meals to their neighbors in need. Anyone who brings 3 items will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a special prize. J. Barber Moving & Storage will deliver all of the donations to the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank.

WHERE

Courtland High School

6701 Smith Station Road

Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553

WHEN

Friday, October 5th

6:00 PM

WHY

Nearly 900,000 people, including 1 in 7 children, in Virginia face hunger each day.