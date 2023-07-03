93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Here are 25 cake ideas for America’s birthday

July 3, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Share
Getty Images

In need of dessert ideas for your upcoming Independence Day celebration? Fret not, The Pioneer Woman‘s got you covered.

The cooking show recently shared 25 recipes for the best Fourth of July cakes, which include a flag cake, piña colada cake, coconut layer cake, red velvet sheet cake, berry icebox cake and good ol’ 4th of July bundt cake. 

What are you waiting for? Celebrate America’s birthday with these cakes at thepioneerwoman.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Something RealDierks Bentley
9:32pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
9:29pm
How Country FeelsRandy Houser
9:26pm
Put It On RepeatRyan Sims
9:17pm
Angels (dont Always Have Wings)Thomas Rhett
9:13pm
View Full Playlist