Here Are The Top 10 Country Drinking Songs To Add To Your Summer Playlist

With summer just around the corner, a new survey set out to find what country songs need to be added to everyone’s drinking playlist. I mean in country music, there are just so many good drinking songs to choose from, its hard to narrow it down to just 10- BUT these are some of the most current songs to add to your playlist.

So let’s party (responsibly!) by adding these songs to our country drinking songs playlist!

Here are the top 10:

1. “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.

2. “Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Wallen.

3. “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker.

4. “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan.

5. “When It Rains It Pours” by Luke Combs.

6. “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen.

7. “Wasted on You” by Morgan Wallen.

8. “Drink in My Hand” by Eric Church.

9. “Heading South” by Zach Bryan.

10. “All Your’n” by Tyler Childers.