Here’s The Must Have Songs For YOUR Fourth Of July Playlist

Time to celebrate your patriotic pride! If you didn’t know the 4th of July is TOMORROW which probably means that you will be celebrating by having a cookout, going to the pool, having a family get together, going to see fireworks, etc. Whatever you decide to do, you are going to need a patriotic soundtrack to complete your celebrations, right?

Well I have got you covered. Here are the must have songs that you need on your “Patriotic Playlist” this year according to Billboard. You could also just keep us on all day and we got you covered for patriotic music. But nonetheless, sit back, grab a cold one and get ready to jam out to all of your favorite patriotic songs to celebrate the USA! Happy 4th of July!

1. “Born in the U.S.A.”, Bruce Springsteen

2. “God Bless America”, Kate Smith

3. “This Is America”, Childish Gambino

4. “Party in the U.S.A.”, Miley Cyrus

5. “American Boy”, Estelle featuring Kanye West

6. “America”, Simon & Garfunkel

7. “Surfin’ U.S.A.”, The Beach Boys

8. “Living in America”, James Brown

9. “American Pie”, Shea Diamond

10. “American Kids”, Kenny Chesney

Here are the bonus songs that are my favorite patriotic songs you need to add as well: