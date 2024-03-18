93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Here’s what you can expect during ‘CMT Music Awards Weekend’

March 18, 2024 1:15PM EDT
Courtesy of CMT

CMT has announced its star-packed program schedule for this year’s CMT Music Awards Weekend.

Kicking off April 5 and leading up to the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7, the network will air several original programs, headlined by Little Big Town, HARDY and more, as well as a special sneak peek of the awards show on the weekly CMT Hot 20 Countdown.

Here’s the full programming for CMT Music Awards Weekend:

Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET: CMT Storytellers: Little Big Town
Saturday, April 6, at 9 a.m. ET: CMT Hot 20 Countdown: CMT Music Awards Preview
Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET: CMT Crossroads: Nickelback & HARDY
Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

For more information, head over to cmt.com.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

