93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Here’s what you can expect for 2023 CMT Music Awards Week

March 17, 2023 3:30PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of CMT

CMT has just announced the star-studded programming for this year’s CMT Music Awards Week

Happening from March 27 to April 2, the network will air several original programs, including two new CMT Storytellers episodes featuring Dierks Bentley and CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown. It will also air CMT Defining, a new series of specials that will highlight the career of a featured female artist, in celebration of CMT Next Women of Country’s 10th anniversary. Carly Pearce will be the spotlight artist for the first special.

Here’s the full programming for CMT Music Awards Week﻿:

Monday, March 27, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Nominee Special
Tuesday, March 28, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Storytellers: Kane Brown
Wednesday, March 29, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Storytellers: Dierks Bentley
Thursday, March 30, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Defining: Carly Pearce
Sunday, April 2, at 7 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Red Carpet (Live)
Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET: 2023 CMT Music Awards (Live)
Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Extended Cut 

For more information, visit CMT.com.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Everything She AintHailey Whitters
11:38pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
11:35pm
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
11:31pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
11:24pm
Free And Easy (down The Road I Go)Dierks Bentley
11:21pm
View Full Playlist