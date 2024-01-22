Here’s What You Need To Know About the “Six-to-One” Grocery Shopping Hack…

Looking to save money and try to eat healthier but never know where to start when it comes to grocery shopping? A chef on Tik Tok is here to help!

Chef Will Coleman went viral earlier this month his “six-to-one” grocery shopping method. Here’s the details.

When you’re making your grocery shopping list, or you’re at the grocery store, you should aim to get six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one fun thing for yourself.

It’s supposed to make grocery shopping easier and faster, help save you money, and it challenges you to make more homecooked meals with a variety of ingredients. If you aren’t good at making up dinners on the fly with the ingredients you have like me, you may also want to pick up a cookbook while you are at it.

Chef Coleman says the method works regardless of your family size or whether you’re on a special diet like keto you can adapt it to your needs.