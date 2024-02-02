Here’s What You Need To Know On Groundhog’s Day…

Today is officially Groundhog day! While most of us just wait to hear whether or not Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow to predict 6 more weeks of winter or not, did you know there is a whole history and celebration that happens in Gobbler’s Knob, PA!

So to make you a little more informed with useless knowledge, here are 10 facts and stats on Groundhog’s Day.

1. Don’t put too much stock in Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction. He’s been making them since 1886, and he’s only been right 39% of the time. So you’d be better off flipping a coin.

2. Still, 4% of people believe Phil is ALWAYS 100% right. And the Groundhog Club claims he’s NEVER wrong they say it’s THEIR fault for misinterpreting his language, “Groundhogese.”

3. Last year was the third straight year Phil spotted his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter. That’s the USUAL prediction. Coming into today, he’d seen his shadow 107 times, plus one “partial shadow” in 1942. He’s only said “no shadow” 19 times that we know of. There are 10 years where there’s no record.

4. They used to EAT Phil after he made his prediction. They served him up after the first official Groundhog Day back in the 1880s.

5. Despite that fact, officials at the Groundhog Club claim he’s immortal. He supposedly drinks something called the “Elixir of Life” every summer, and they’ve been using the same groundhog all these years.

6. Phil has a wife. Her name is “Phyliss.” They’ve never had kids. The Groundhog Club says she doesn’t drink the Elixir of Life and ISN’T immortal.

7. During Prohibition, Phil threatened to take drastic action. He said if they didn’t let him have a drink, he’d impose SIXTY more weeks of winter.

8. The Gobbler’s Knob event attracts thousands of people. The record was around 40,000 in 2020. Before the Bill Murray movie came out 30 years ago, only around 2,000 people were showing up for it.

9. Other cities have their own local groundhogs or other animals who predict the weather. The Groundhog Club considers them “imposters.” There’s “Shubenacadie Sam” in Nova Scotia, Canada . . . Lucy the Lobster, also in Nova Scotia . . . Wiarton Willie in Ontario, Canada . . . Manitoba Merv in Manitoba, Canada . . . and Balzac Billy in Alberta, Canada, who’s always just a person in a groundhog costume. There’s also Fufu the Hedgehog in Oregon . . . Cluxatawney Henrietta the Chicken in New York . . . Pisgah Penny the Squirrel in North Carolina . . . and Scramble the Duck in Connecticut.

10. A groundhog known as Milltown Mel was the headliner in central New Jersey, but he passed away a couple years ago, right before Groundhog Day.