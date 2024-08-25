Hey…Rate This!

Join your fellow country music fans to let us know which songs you like best! (or the least).

The format is fast-paced and fun. You can listen for a while, do something else, and then return whenever you want to rate more music. Your link automatically saves your spot in the survey on your phone or computer.

All completed surveys will be entered to win one of two (2) $250 prizes!

CLICK HERE to get started

We appreciate you and as always thank you for listening!

Your friends at 93.3 WFLS

PS: An independent company will tabulate your responses for us to ensure that your opinions are anonymous. Your information will be kept confidential.