February 23, 2024 7:12AM EST
August 14, 2019, Valladolid, Castilla y Leon, Spain.

Fellow space fans, this was kind of cool news: yesterday a private lander achieved a significant milestone by making the first U.S. touchdown on the moon in over five decades. However, initial communication proved challenging as a weak signal was received, prompting flight controllers to swiftly work towards establishing a more robust connection. Despite the intermittent communication, Intuitive Machines, the company responsible for building and managing the spacecraft, confirmed a successful upright landing. Specifics regarding the lander’s intended destination near the moon’s south pole were not immediately disclosed. The live webcast concluded shortly after detecting a lone, feeble signal from the lander. Approximately two hours post-touchdown, the company announced that data transmission was gradually improving, marking the United States’ return to the lunar surface since NASA’s iconic Apollo moon missions.

