Hippie Mushrooms?

When I was mowing my lawn this week, I saw another entry in our random huge mushroom contest that has started on it’s own in our yard. This thing is bigger than a softball. When I see these, it makes me wonder if you can eat them, I mentioned that to my wife and she said, “I’m not eating a mushroom unless it comes with a label that says Wegmans or Giant or Weiss”.

A while back, I downloaded one of the plant identification apps on my cell phone. I wondered if it just identified leaves but thought I’d give it a try. To my surprise, it did identify this monster instantly. It didn’t mention the grocery stores that you and I know but it DID say to stay away. Read the warning below. Yowie!

They look tasty but I’m not quite ready to die just get so I’m going to leave this mushroom right here. If that warning doesn’t scare you, you must already be on mushrooms of your own.

The plant identifier app has come in handy for a few things. The one I downloaded is called Picture This, but there were more than a dozen of them in the app store. It also helps me identify what’s a weed and what’s worth keeping. Trees, plants, weeds, poisonous stuff that we see in the woods and it even identifies things you might need to get rid of. Once I learn what it is, I know if it’s going to harm me or anything around me.