Holiday Nostalgia: What Makes You Feel the Most Nostalgic Over the Holidays?

Couple on vacation at mountain cabin. Decorating porch with string lights for Christmas. Wearing knitted sweaters, hats and scarfs. Austrian Alps. Evening or night with beautiful yellow lights lightning the scenes.

The holidays are full of nostalgia- from family traditions to movies that must be watched to cookies that are annually baked. Well how nostalgic are the holidays?

A new survey asked people “what ignites the most nostalgia during the holiday season,” and the #1 response was: Spending time with loved ones.

Decorating the Christmas tree was a close second, followed by seeing holiday lights . . . holiday music . . . holiday movies . . . baking cookies . . . cooking holiday meals . . . receiving a holiday card . . . and vintage decorations.

And some holiday traditions might ONLY be done for the sake of nostalgia. In the same survey, 22% of people admit that they probably spend more time planning and putting up their decorations . . . than they do actually relaxing and enjoying them.

So whether you are doing traditions because you feel you have to because it has always been done that way or just for taking a trip down memory lane, enjoy the time you have with your family.