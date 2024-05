I made a homemade frittata over the weekend to use up some of my fresh chicken eggs and veggies from my CSA box. If you have pie crust, you could make a quiche.

You can basically use whatever you have on hand. Here’s what I used.

6-8 eggs

tomato

bell peppers

spring onions

black pepper

salt (optional)

parsley

bacon bits

shredded cheese

Whisk everything in a bowl, add to your pam sprayed glass pie dish. Bake on 350 for about an hour.