Homemade Pumpkin Muffins
Yes, fall isn’t for another 10 days but I wanted something pumpkin.
I came across this simple and easy recipe for pumpkin muffins. I already had everything I needed so win, win!
Dry Ingredients:
1 & 2/3 cups flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 & 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
1/2 tsp salt
Wet Ingredients:
2 farm fresh eggs
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 & 1/4 cups pumpkin puree
1/4 cup milk (I used almond milk)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease or add muffin liners to muffin pan.
Mix all the dry ingredients into a large bowl.
In another bowl, mix all the wet ingredients. Then add the wet to the dry and combine really good.
Add batter to muffin pan and bake for 16-22 minutes until cake tester or toothpick comes out clean. Took me exactly 16 minutes. Let sit for about 5 min and then transfer muffins to a cooling rack.
Keep in an airtight container for 5 days in fridge. Enjoy!