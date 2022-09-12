Homemade Pumpkin Muffins

Yes, fall isn’t for another 10 days but I wanted something pumpkin.

I came across this simple and easy recipe for pumpkin muffins. I already had everything I needed so win, win!

Dry Ingredients:

1 & 2/3 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 & 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp salt

Wet Ingredients:

2 farm fresh eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 & 1/4 cups pumpkin puree

1/4 cup milk (I used almond milk)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease or add muffin liners to muffin pan.

Mix all the dry ingredients into a large bowl.

In another bowl, mix all the wet ingredients. Then add the wet to the dry and combine really good.

Add batter to muffin pan and bake for 16-22 minutes until cake tester or toothpick comes out clean. Took me exactly 16 minutes. Let sit for about 5 min and then transfer muffins to a cooling rack.

Keep in an airtight container for 5 days in fridge. Enjoy!