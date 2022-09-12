93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Homemade Pumpkin Muffins

September 12, 2022 9:59AM EDT
Share
Homemade Pumpkin Muffins

Yes, fall isn’t for another 10 days but I wanted something pumpkin.

I  came across this simple and easy recipe for pumpkin muffins.  I already had everything I needed so win, win!

Dry Ingredients:

1 & 2/3 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 & 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp salt

Wet Ingredients:

2 farm fresh eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 & 1/4 cups pumpkin puree

1/4 cup milk (I used almond milk)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.  Grease or add muffin liners to muffin pan.

Mix all the dry ingredients into a large bowl.

In another bowl, mix all the wet ingredients.  Then add the wet to the dry and combine really good.

Add batter to muffin pan and bake for 16-22 minutes until cake tester or toothpick comes out clean.  Took me exactly 16 minutes.  Let sit for about 5 min and then transfer muffins to a cooling rack.

Keep in an airtight container for 5 days in fridge.  Enjoy!

More about:
from scrat
homemade
muffins
pumpkin muffins
pumpkin season
treat
yummy

Watching YouRodney Atkins
5:41am
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
5:38am
LadyBrett Young
5:28am
You ProofMorgan Wallen
5:25am
Do ILuke Bryan
5:14am
View Full Playlist