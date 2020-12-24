Homemade Pumpkin Roll

This is the best and only pumpkin roll recipe I will make. It’s from my friend Jennifer Dye’s Mom- Joann Dye.
I try to make a few every year to give to family and friends. And I always save one for my husband and me to enjoy.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Pumpkin roll mixture:
3 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp cinnamon
3/4 cup flour
1/4 tsp salt
2/3 cup pumpkin
1/2 cup nuts (optional)
With a hand or stand mixer, beat the eggs for 3 min until light and frothy. Add in the rest of the ingredients 1 at a time.
Spray a cookie sheet or jelly pan with a non-stick pan. Pour mixture evenly into your pan and bake for 10 to 15 min. Cake is done when it springs back from pressure.
Spread a dish towel flat and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Turn out cake onto dish towel using the parchment paper for leverage. Tuck the end of the towel over the cake and roll it up in the towel. Let cool.
When cake is cooling prepare your filling.
For the Cream Cheese filling:
8 oz cream cheese (softened)
2 tbs butter (softened)
3/4 tsp vanilla
1 cup powdered sugar
Once cake is cooled you can roll out towel with cake and spread the filling completely covering one side. Roll the cake back up. You can cut off the ends to make it look more pretty. Dust with powdered sugar. Husbands are great for eating the ends. haha 🙂