Hood Drive Update

I’ve been talking about Hood Drive here and here.

Originally the plan was that Hood Drive in Spotsylvania would be open in both directions in June. Now it’s July and it’s still only one way.

The road has been one way for over a year as crews work to widen the road and include turn lanes for the Veterans Health Administration clinic. The Veterans Health Administration clinic is set to open later this year.

I reached out to Kelly Hannon of VDOT and I have another update.

Kelly says that Hood Drive is now estimated to reopen to two-way traffic in late July 2024. There is no specific reopening date yet.

This is a delay, as both projects were scheduled to be complete in June. They regret the inconvenience for area residents and travelers who continue to use the detour along Route 208 and Route 1 while Hood Drive remains closed to southbound traffic. Crews will be finishing paving work, pavement markings, and sign installation over the next several weeks. I see the crew out there every morning and afternoon heat working to get this job finished.

Once there’s a set date for Hood Drive to fully reopen it will be shared here and on social media, and on the project webpages.