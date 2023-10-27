93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Hop on a spooky Ryman Haunted History Tour

October 27, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share
John Greim/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

If you’re going to be in Nashville on November 3, here’s one thing you don’t want to miss.

The Ryman Auditorium has rolled out one final 2023 date for its in-demand Ryman Haunted History Tour. The 40- to 45-minute guided tour will take visitors around the historic venue, on the sacred stage and even under the stage, with a keepsake photograph to commemorate the spooky experience.

“Come along with us one last time as we explore the history behind unexplained sightings and occurrences reported at the Ryman throughout her 131-year history,” the Ryman Auditorium writes on Instagram.

Tickets are priced at $47 and available now at ryman.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Save MeJelly Roll Ftg Lainey Wilson
10:26pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
10:23pm
Save Me The TroubleDan And Shay
10:20pm
We RideBryan Martin
10:17pm
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
10:07pm
View Full Playlist