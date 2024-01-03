93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Hop on a virtual tour of Jason + Brittany Aldean’s new beachside crib

January 3, 2024 1:30PM EST
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, recently bought a beachside home in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and now, fans get an exclusive peek of it.

Brittany recently shared an Instagram Reel, taking fans around their new vacation crib. “Y’all asked for it, so here’s our Turks and Caicos home,” Brittany captioned the post.

The house features a turquoise front door with its living room, open concept kitchen and most of the bedrooms boasting a neutral-toned aesthetic. A stunning chandelier sits right above the dining table.

Jason and Brittany’s new spot also has a swimming pool and overlooks the scenic beach. 

You can check out the full virtual tour now on Brittany’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

World On FireNate Smith
12:03am
Old AlabamaBrad Paisley W/ Alabama
11:59pm
Kick A LittleLittle Texas 1994
11:55pm
Girl Like YouJason Aldean
11:52pm
In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
11:48pm
View Full Playlist