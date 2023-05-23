93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Hot Country Knights tease new song … with Lainey Wilson?

May 23, 2023 3:30PM EDT
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley‘s parody band Hot Country Knights have teased a new song, “Herassment.”

The unreleased track also features “a lady with big ol’… voice” named Darla McFarland. A closer look at Darla’s newly created Instagram profile and a preview clip of “Herassment” hints at Darla being none other than country star Lainey Wilson.

“Well y’all…guess I had to join this thing finally. Don’t know what I’m doing but ready for y’all to see a little something something I have been working on,” Darla writes on Instagram. “If y’all don’t know me…I’m Darla McFarland. Glad y’all are here.”

What do you think? Is Lainey Wilson the featured artist on Hot Country Knights’ upcoming song? Check out the snippet and decide.

