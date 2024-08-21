How Early Can Your Day Go Off the Rails?

Even if you’re the ultimate morning person, you can probably admit this: More can go wrong in the first few hours of your day than can go right.

According to a new survey, the average person knows if their day has been ruined by 8:36 A.M. And no, this isn’t just about people who set their alarm for 8:35! (Though that might be cutting it close.)

Maybe you slept past your alarm, your coffee maker decided to take the morning off, or traffic is worse than usual. These little hiccups can add up quickly, and before you know it, your day is off to a rocky start.

On average, people experience four “bad days” per month—that’s 48 days a year that start off on the wrong foot. But how do you know when a day is truly doomed? Here are the top reasons people say their day is ruined:

Waking up and feeling sick—35% Sleeping poorly throughout the night—31% Waking up with a headache—29% Losing your keys—26% Forgetting your phone at home—25% Running out of toilet paper—22% Forgetting your wallet at home—22% Sleeping through your alarm—19% Realizing you forgot to plug in your phone the night before—18% Stubbing your toe—17%

So, if you’re having one of those mornings, take a deep breath. You’re not alone, and there’s always a chance to turn things around!