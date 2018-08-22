How many mosquitoes can suck you dry? Read on…….

Dengue fever vector, mosquito biting hand.

Good Morning from Steve and Jessica.  It was a game of  “Too Much or Not Enough” for Dierks Bentley tickets this morning which kept us scratching our mosquito bits all morning.  Did you know:  It would take 1.2 million mosquitoes, each sucking once, to completely drain the average human of blood.  Did you know:  A giraffe can clean its ears with its 21 inch long tongue.  Did you know:  All the blinking you do in one day equates to having your eyes closed for 30 minutes.

Listen tomorrow morning at 7:20 for your Dierks Bentley tickets.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jessica attempts a sexy video with temporary air conditioning unit. Epic or Fail? Jessica attempts to be sexy with temporary air conditioning unit. Epic or fail? Happiness is….homemade cupcakes from “Pearl Blossom Cakes.” Free pet adoption at Fredericksburg SPCA tomorrow. What’s “Movie Boy” talking about this morning? Is it too soon! Pumpkin Spice Latte’s August 28th!