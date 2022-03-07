'Humble Quest': ﻿Maren Morris books headlining 2022 tour

Maren Morris is set to take her new album, Humble Quest, on a headlining tour.
The superstar will hit the road for roughly five months, beginning in June. Along the way, she’ll make stops at Red Rocks Amphitheater, the Greek Theatre, and the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The 41-date tour wraps on December 2 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Maren is bringing a crew of Americana artists with her as opening acts including Ruston Kelly, The Highwomen costar Natalie Hemby, Brittney Spencer, Joy Oladokun, Brent Cobb and Lone Bellow.
“Oh, how I’ve missed you. I can’t wait to see you out under the stars,” Maren shares.
This serves as her first tour since GIRL: The World Tour in 2019. She was supposed to headline RSVP: The Tour in 2021, but it was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Maren’s third studio album, Humble Quest, will be released on March 25. Its lead single, “Circles Around This Town,” is climbing the top 30 on country radio.
Tickets go on sale to the public on March 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Maren’s website for a full list of dates.
