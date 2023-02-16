93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

February 16, 2023 2:00PM EST
“Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day”: Tate Bryan is a fishing god

Luke Bryan‘s youngest son, Tate, is shaping up to be quite the fisherman. 

Thursday on Instagram, Luke revealed his progeny’s already outpacing him as an angler.

“Took me 45 years to break 10 pounds. Tate did it in 12,” he captioned the post, which shows dad and son weighing the catch.

“Ten-two!” Luke exclaims, before an excited Tate starts jumping up and down. 

“Tate showed up!!! Go baby!!!” wife and mom Caroline responded to the post. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

